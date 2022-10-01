Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Gap Down to $15.79

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.79, but opened at $15.10. Goldman Sachs BDC shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 2,743 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $2,173,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

