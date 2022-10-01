Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Gap Down to $14.50

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $13.85. Xerox shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 12,613 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Xerox Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xerox by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,354,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,352,000 after purchasing an additional 624,234 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Xerox by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,293,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,932,000 after purchasing an additional 153,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xerox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xerox by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

