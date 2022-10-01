Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $665,994,074.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $5,688,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $6,361,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $6,891,600.00.
- On Thursday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $6,724,400.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $118.25 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $1,953,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Moderna by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 548,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,375,000 after purchasing an additional 424,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
