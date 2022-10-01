Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $665,994,074.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $5,688,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $6,361,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $6,891,600.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $6,724,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $118.25 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $1,953,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Moderna by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 548,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,375,000 after purchasing an additional 424,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

