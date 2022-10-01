Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Down to $6.59

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.28. Eventbrite shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 1,428 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $597.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eventbrite by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Eventbrite by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.