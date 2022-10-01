Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.41. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 532.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 270,993 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 164.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 265,277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 598.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 233,484 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

