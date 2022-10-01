Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Gap Down to $48.35

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.35, but opened at $45.93. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 5,489 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAH. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,012,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,352. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

