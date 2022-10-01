Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Down to $19.32

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $18.37. Trinseo shares last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 149 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.28.

Trinseo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 1.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Trinseo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trinseo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading

