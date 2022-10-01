Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Michael Hexner Buys 6,500 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) Director Michael Hexner acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $10,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,100.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Hexner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Michael Hexner acquired 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $17,400.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Michael Hexner acquired 1,325 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $2,067.00.

Heritage Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.61 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 82.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 79.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 70,625 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

(Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Featured Articles

