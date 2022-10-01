Forbidden Foods Limited (ASX:FFF) Insider Marcus Brown Buys 145,964 Shares of Stock

Forbidden Foods Limited (ASX:FFF – Get Rating) insider Marcus Brown bought 145,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,428.69 ($9,390.69).

Marcus Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 1st, Marcus Brown bought 420,509 shares of Forbidden Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,948.36 ($27,935.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64.

About Forbidden Foods

Forbidden Foods Limited supplies organic rice, conventional rice, rice flour, and rice food solutions in Australia and New Zealand. It offers black, organic, and conventional rice; and rice flour, flakes, and syrups under the Forbidden brand; and range of flours, powders, grains, and blends for plant-based food home-cooks and food manufactures under the Sensory Mill brand.

