Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) COO Antoinette Paone Sells 2,828 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) COO Antoinette Paone sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $14,818.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Antoinette Paone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generation Bio alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Antoinette Paone sold 4,610 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $24,525.20.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

GBIO opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GBIO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 4,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 47,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.