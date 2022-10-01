Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Down to $5.35

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.10. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 9,232 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Innoviz Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $702.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company's stock.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
