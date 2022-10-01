Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) COO Dali Rajic Sells 20,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dali Rajic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $164.37 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day moving average of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $641,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.