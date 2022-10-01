Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Down to $15.35

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $14.50. Warby Parker shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 3,799 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Warby Parker Trading Down 8.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. Research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $116,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

