Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Down to $19.23

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.23, but opened at $18.14. Ebix shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 686 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Ebix Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.62.

Ebix Announces Dividend

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Institutional Trading of Ebix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth $99,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Further Reading

