Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Gap Down to $12.19

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.19, but opened at $11.40. Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 783 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FBRT shares. JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.41%.

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $437,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Further Reading

