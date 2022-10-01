Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Down to $14.23

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $12.00. Altus Power shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 98,967 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMPS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $12,973,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $10,711,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $6,256,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $5,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

