BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 657 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 657 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $15,124.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,944.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $969.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

