Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $4.12 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.39%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.