Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $4.12 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.39%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
See Also
