Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Up 78.0% in September

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Stock Down 0.8 %

CLWT stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euro Tech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

