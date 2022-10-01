Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 78.6% in September

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

AE stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

About Adams Resources & Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

