NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Shares Gap Up to $292.89

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $292.89, but opened at $299.18. NewMarket shares last traded at $296.43, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NewMarket Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

