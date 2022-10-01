First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IFV opened at $16.11 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

