Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Mark Cuban Sells 936 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $21,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Mark Cuban sold 802 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $20,691.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, Mark Cuban sold 306 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $10,107.18.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.29 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

