iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEUS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 203,234 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,687,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,368,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUS opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $73.11.

