Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETCMY. Cheuvreux lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

ETCMY opened at $1.90 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

