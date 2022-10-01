CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) CFO Jonathan W. Byers Purchases 17,000 Shares

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan W. Byers bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $923,528.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

CCLP opened at $1.17 on Friday. CSI Compressco LP has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 760,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 537,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,741 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

