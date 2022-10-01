Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney Sells 375 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $23,167.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MATX opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.14. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Matson by 2,801.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Matson by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 80.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

