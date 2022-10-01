Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) President Joey B. Hogan Sells 900 Shares

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) President Joey B. Hogan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $414.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $317.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLG. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

