D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the August 31st total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D and Z Media Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 11.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 7.5% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 56.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D and Z Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNZ opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

D and Z Media Acquisition Company Profile

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

