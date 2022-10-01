LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,029,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,249.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LiveOne Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. LiveOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter. LiveOne had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LiveOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

