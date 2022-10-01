Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.18% of Trex worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

