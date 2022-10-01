Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,096,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,159,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after acquiring an additional 242,606 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,539,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,978,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.02 and a 200 day moving average of $153.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

In related news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $833,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,348,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $833,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,256 shares of company stock worth $6,301,198. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

