186,825 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 186,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.49% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ambarella by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 45.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ambarella by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Ambarella by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 17,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $56.18 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ambarella to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

