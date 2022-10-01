Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $15.81 Million Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.89% of RPT Realty worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in RPT Realty by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in RPT Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPT. Raymond James decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

RPT Realty Price Performance

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of RPT opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 200.01%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

