Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 6,523 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.36% of Semtech worth $12,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Semtech by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Semtech by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Semtech Trading Down 3.9 %

SMTC opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

