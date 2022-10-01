Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Qorvo worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Qorvo by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 17.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $79.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $178.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

