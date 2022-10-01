Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,621 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.51% of Axonics worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 454.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,546 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Axonics by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,297 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,178.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,210 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,109. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axonics Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.