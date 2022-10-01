Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 13,853 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Sensata Technologies worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

ST stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

