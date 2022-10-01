Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Position Trimmed by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116,474 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.31% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $14,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 4.6 %

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.58 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. Analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.