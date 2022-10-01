Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $13.83 Million Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 3.90% of Lands’ End worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

LE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ LE opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

