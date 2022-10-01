Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,269 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Masonite International worth $15,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Masonite International Stock Up 0.8 %

Masonite International stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.