Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 2,847 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.98% of PJT Partners worth $16,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $66.82 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

