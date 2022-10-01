Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 13,850 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.21% of Green Dot worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Green Dot by 154.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of GDOT opened at $18.98 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

