LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stake Increased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.59% of LCI Industries worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in LCI Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 395,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in LCI Industries by 18.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 350,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 54,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 328,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

LCII stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.43. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

