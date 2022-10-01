Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 133,574 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,574 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.36% of Coupa Software worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Coupa Software by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $259.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

