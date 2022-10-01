Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after purchasing an additional 702,499 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,418,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,210,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $37.73 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.