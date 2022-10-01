1,750 Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American States Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,263,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American States Water by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,652,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,074,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWR opened at $77.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.30%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

