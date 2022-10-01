Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $166,000 Investment in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

RPM International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

