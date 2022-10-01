Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $167,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,025,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,124,000 after acquiring an additional 605,238 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,982,000 after purchasing an additional 294,926 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $24,875,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5,043.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 236,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 231,695 shares during the period.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average is $104.28. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $107.60.
About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
