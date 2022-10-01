Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $217,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $703,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 162.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $322,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,784,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,222,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,955,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,222,134 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,955,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,464,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,123,474. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

